Russia wants 'proportionate response' to North Korea nuclear test
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 4:22 PM / 2 years ago

Russia wants 'proportionate response' to North Korea nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin on Wednesday called for “cool heads” and a “proportionate response” to North Korea’s fourth nuclear test.

Churkin was speaking to reporters ahead of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea’s announcement of a nuclear detonation. Council diplomats told Reuters the possibility of expanding existing U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang would likely be raised.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

