Russia says North Korea isn't 'drawing proper conclusions'
March 3, 2016 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says North Korea isn't 'drawing proper conclusions'

Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin speaks during a news conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. ambassador said North Korea’s decision to fire projectiles on Thursday showed it had not taken the proper lesson from the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council this week.

“It means that they’re not drawing the proper conclusions yet,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters when asked about North Korea’s launch of short-range projectiles after the adoption of tough new U.N. sanctions on Wednesday.

“That’s their way of reacting to what we have decided,” said Japan’s U.N. Ambassador Motohide Yoshikawa. “They may do something more.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
