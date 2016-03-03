Russia says North Korea isn't 'drawing proper conclusions'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. ambassador said North Korea’s decision to fire projectiles on Thursday showed it had not taken the proper lesson from the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council this week.

“It means that they’re not drawing the proper conclusions yet,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters when asked about North Korea’s launch of short-range projectiles after the adoption of tough new U.N. sanctions on Wednesday.

“That’s their way of reacting to what we have decided,” said Japan’s U.N. Ambassador Motohide Yoshikawa. “They may do something more.”