Unclear how North Korea will respond to U.N. sanctions: White House
March 2, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Unclear how North Korea will respond to U.N. sanctions: White House

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attends a photo session with the scientists, technicians, workers of earth observation satellite Kwangmongsong-4 in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 19, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is not a lot of clarity on how North Korea will respond to new sanctions implemented by the United Nations, the White House said on Wednesday, saying the move is a response to provocative actions North Korea has taken in the past few months.

In a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it remained to be seen whether the increased pressure on North Korea would push the regime to change.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella

