Reported North Korea activity consistent with previous nuclear tests: U.S. sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The location and nature of seismic activity reported in North Korea is consistent with previous nuclear tests there, U.S. government sources said on Wednesday after North Korea said it successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear bomb.

U.S. agencies are checking all available sensors to try to verify the exact nature of the event and, if it was a nuclear test, what kind of device was involved, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified given the sensitive nature of the event.