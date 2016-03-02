FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 2, 2016 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. resolution will give North Korea a sharp choice: Blinken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.N. resolution due for debate later on Wednesday will give North Korea a sharp choice between pursuing its own nuclear programs or re-engaging with the world and looking out for its own people, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken compared efforts to roll back North Korea’s nuclear program to talks on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and said the U.N. resolution would one of the toughest ever, enforcing shipping inspections and prohibiting certain shipments, such as coal and gold exports and aviation fuel imports.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

