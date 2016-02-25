FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. and China align over North Korea sanctions resolution: White House
February 25, 2016 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. and China align over North Korea sanctions resolution: White House

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a flight drill of fighter pilots from the Korean People's Army's (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday a draft sanctions resolution against North Korea that will be submitted to the U.N. Security Council is the result of “extensive diplomatic conversations” between the United States and China over Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test.

“I do think it is indicative of how productive diplomacy can be,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters during a daily briefing. “It’s not easy, but it certainly is an indication that the United States and China, when our interests are aligned, can cooperate quite effectively to advance the interest of citizens in both our countries.”

The U.N. Security Council aims to put the draft resolution to a vote in the coming days, council diplomats said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Clarece Polke; editing by Tim Ahmann

