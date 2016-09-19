North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kosan Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 18, 2016.KCNA via REUTERS

NEW YORK The United States and China agreed to invigorate cooperation in the United Nations Security Council after North Korea's fifth nuclear test and also said they would strengthen cooperation on law enforcement channels, the White House said in a statement.

China and the United States have started discussions on a possible U.N. sanctions resolution in response to the test earlier this month, U.N. diplomats had said.

