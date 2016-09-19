Obama hopes there will be progress on Mosul by year-end
NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that the battle against the Islamic State militant group in Mosul would be challenging but he was confident it would move forward rapidly.
NEW YORK The United States and China agreed to invigorate cooperation in the United Nations Security Council after North Korea's fifth nuclear test and also said they would strengthen cooperation on law enforcement channels, the White House said in a statement.
China and the United States have started discussions on a possible U.N. sanctions resolution in response to the test earlier this month, U.N. diplomats had said.
KINSHASA Congolese police on Monday clashed with protesters marching against what they claim is a bid by President Joseph Kabila to extend his mandate, killing at least 17 people and prompting a threat of further sanctions from the United States.
MOSCOW Vladimir Putin cemented his supremacy over Russia's political system when his ruling United Russia party took three quarters of the seats in parliament in a weekend election, paving the way for him to run for a fourth term as president.