Clinton condemns North Korea nuclear test, seeks sanctions
January 6, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton condemns North Korea nuclear test, seeks sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton condemned North Korea’s reported nuclear test on Wednesday as a “provocative and dangerous act” that the United States should meet with sanctions and strengthened missile defenses.

“North Korea must have no doubt that we will take whatever steps are necessary to defend ourselves and our treaty allies, South Korea and Japan,” Clinton said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)




