Ted Cruz: North Korea incident illustrates what will happen with Iran
January 6, 2016 / 5:08 PM / 2 years ago

Ted Cruz: North Korea incident illustrates what will happen with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Wednesday said North Korea’s reported nuclear bomb test underscored the need to reverse the Iranian nuclear deal between the United States and other nations.

Speaking outside a campaign stop in Iowa, the U.S. senator from Texas blamed the North Korea incident on the “folly” of failed Democratic policies under the Obama administration. He added Iran would likely conduct its own nuclear test if Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wins the White House in November. 

Reporting by Michelle Conlin; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
