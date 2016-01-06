Ted Cruz: North Korea incident illustrates what will happen with Iran

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz (R-TX) (C) speaks at a campaign stop at Union Jack's Grill in Rock Rapids, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Wednesday said North Korea’s reported nuclear bomb test underscored the need to reverse the Iranian nuclear deal between the United States and other nations.

Speaking outside a campaign stop in Iowa, the U.S. senator from Texas blamed the North Korea incident on the “folly” of failed Democratic policies under the Obama administration. He added Iran would likely conduct its own nuclear test if Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wins the White House in November.

(Reporting by Michelle Conlin; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

