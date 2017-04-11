North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang mushroom factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 8, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has put North Korea "clearly on notice" that he will not tolerate certain actions but would not telegraph U.S. moves in advance, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Sean Spicer was responding to a question about a Trump Twitter post earlier in the day that read: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

"The president is not one to go out there and telegraph his response...," Spicer told a news briefing. "He has made it clear with respect to North Korea that ... their actions with respect to missile launches is not tolerable. The last thing we want to see is a nuclear North Korea that threatens the coast of the United States or for that matter ... any other country."

