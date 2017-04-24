Trump cites North Korean 'belligerence' in call with Xi: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticized North Korea's "continued belligerence" and said its actions were destabilizing in a telephone call on Sunday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said.

The leaders agreed on the urgency of the threat posed by the North's missile and nuclear programs and committed to coordinate their efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, it said in a statement on Monday.

"President Trump criticized North Korea's continued belligerence and emphasized that Pyongyang's actions are destabilizing the Korean Peninsula," the White House said.