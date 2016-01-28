North Korea possibly tested components of hydrogen bomb on Jan. 6: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea might have attempted to test components of a hydrogen bomb on Jan. 6, CNN reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

North Korea tested a nuclear device on Jan. 6 that it said was a hydrogen bomb.

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters earlier on Thursday that the United States still believes that Pyongyang did not test a hydrogen bomb.

(This version of the story corrects to show components possibly tested on Jan. 6)