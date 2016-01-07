FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry speaks with Japanese counterpart about response to North Korean nuclear test
#World News
January 7, 2016 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry speaks with Japanese counterpart about response to North Korean nuclear test

Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (facign camera) sits facing his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung-Se during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-je/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday and underscored the need for an international response to North Korea’s nuclear testing, the State Department said.

“The secretary reiterated the steadfast commitment of the United States to the security of Japan and emphasized the importance of a unified international response to DPRK’s (North Korea‘s) provocative actions,” the department said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

