Kerry speaks with Japanese counterpart about response to North Korean nuclear test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday and underscored the need for an international response to North Korea’s nuclear testing, the State Department said.

“The secretary reiterated the steadfast commitment of the United States to the security of Japan and emphasized the importance of a unified international response to DPRK’s (North Korea‘s) provocative actions,” the department said in a statement.