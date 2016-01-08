Pentagon chief reassures Japan on security after North Korea test: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter called his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, to discuss the North Korea nuclear test and reaffirm U.S. security commitments to Japan and allies in the region, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“Secretary Carter and Minister Nakatani both agreed that the nuclear test by North Korea is an unacceptable and irresponsible act that undermines regional security and stability,” and condemned the act, the Pentagon said in a statement.