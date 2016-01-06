FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judges North Korea conducted nuclear test, voices condemnation
January 6, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judges North Korea conducted nuclear test, voices condemnation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Tuesday, the State Department said on Wednesday, but echoed skepticism of North Korea’s claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb.

“The U.S. government judges North Korea to have conducted a nuclear test yesterday,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, repeating previous White House statements that initial U.S. analysis was not consistent with North Korea’s claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb. “We strongly condemn this violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese

