U.S. judges North Korea conducted nuclear test, voices condemnation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Tuesday, the State Department said on Wednesday, but echoed skepticism of North Korea’s claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb.

“The U.S. government judges North Korea to have conducted a nuclear test yesterday,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, repeating previous White House statements that initial U.S. analysis was not consistent with North Korea’s claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb. “We strongly condemn this violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.”