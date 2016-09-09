FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says aware of seismic activity near known North Korea nuclear test site
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

U.S. says aware of seismic activity near known North Korea nuclear test site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House's National Security Council said on Thursday it was aware of seismic activity on the Korean Peninsula in the vicinity of a known North Korean nuclear test site.

"We are monitoring and continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our regional partners," an NSC statement said.

A South Korean government official said the tremor was suspected to be the fifth nuclear test by North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
