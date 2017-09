U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there is strong, bipartisan report in Congress for legislation pushing more sanctions to punish North Korea after it conducted a nuclear test this week.

Pelosi said Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are likely to move a bill as early as next week and that Democrats will support it.