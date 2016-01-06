Pentagon 'looking into reports of a possible seismic event near North Korean nuclear facilities'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department is “looking into reports of a possible seismic event near North Korea’s nuclear facilities,” a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

South Korea’s meteorological agency said earlier that North Korea is “likely” to have conducted a nuclear test that caused an earthquake near a known testing site in the isolated country.

“We are looking into the reports of a possible seismic event near North Korean nuclear facilities,” said a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.