a year ago
Russia's Lavrov says wrong to use North Korea to militarize NE Asia
#World News
September 23, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Russia's Lavrov says wrong to use North Korea to militarize NE Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday it was wrong of the United States to use the threat of an attack by North Korea to deploy a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea.

"It is inadmissible to use this situation as a pretext for massive militarization of northeast Asia and deployment of another position area for U.S. global missile defense there," Lavrov told the United Nations General Assembly.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
