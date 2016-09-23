Russia's Lavrov says wrong to use North Korea to militarize NE Asia

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday it was wrong of the United States to use the threat of an attack by North Korea to deploy a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea.
"It is inadmissible to use this situation as a pretext for massive militarization of northeast Asia and deployment of another position area for U.S. global missile defense there," Lavrov told the United Nations General Assembly.
