Russia 'regrets' U.S. plan for quick missile deployment to South Korea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it viewed with regret an announcement by Washington that it would deploy an anti-missile system in South Korea as quickly as possible, Interfax news agency reported.

"Any statements about the possibility of deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in South Korea within a tight time-frame or at an accelerated pace can only elicit regret," Interfax quoted foreign ministry official Oleg Davydov as saying.