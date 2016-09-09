FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House speaker pushes Obama on sanctions after North Korea nuclear test
September 9, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

House speaker pushes Obama on sanctions after North Korea nuclear test

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016.Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned North Korea's nuclear test "in the strongest possible terms" on Friday and called on U.S. President Barack Obama to immediately utilize his sanctions authority.

Ryan, in a statement, called on Obama to "immediately make full use of the sanctions authorities Congress gave him earlier this year," and said the test was "a consequence of the administration’s failed policy of strategic patience."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
