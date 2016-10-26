Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula is U.S. policy: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. policy is to achieve a verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, shortly after a senior U.S. official said trying to persuade Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons was a lost cause.

The comment by State Department spokesman John Kirby at a news briefing followed remarks by the Director of U.S. National Intelligence James Clapper at a Washington think tank that the U.S. policy of trying to persuade North Korea to denuclearize "is probably a lost cause."