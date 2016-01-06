FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says China should solve North Korea problem: FOX
January 6, 2016 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Trump says China should solve North Korea problem: FOX

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member after Trump called him up onstage at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China should take the lead in tackling North Korea after that country alarmed the international community by saying it successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear device.

“China has total control,” Trump said on Fox News. “They have total control over North Korea, and China should solve that problem. And if they don’t solve the problem, we should make trade very difficult for China.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

