January 6, 2016 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

White House says cannot confirm North Korean nuclear test

A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said late on Tuesday that it could not confirm North Korea’s claims that it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, but it will continue to monitor the situation.

“While we cannot confirm these claims at this time, we condemn any violation of UNSC Resolutions and again call on North Korea to abide by its international obligations and commitments,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price in a statement.

Price said the United States will continue to “protect and defend our allies in the region,” and will “respond appropriately to any and all North Korean provocations.”

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

