White House says wants to work with China on response to North Korea nuclear test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that North Korea could face additional economic sanctions after Pyongyang said it had tested a hydrogen nuclear device, noting it wants to work closely with China to determine the best response.
The United States has not discussed deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system to South Korea, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
