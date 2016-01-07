FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says wants to work with China on response to North Korea nuclear test
#World News
January 7, 2016 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

White House says wants to work with China on response to North Korea nuclear test

A protester cuts a defaced North Korean flag during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that North Korea could face additional economic sanctions after Pyongyang said it had tested a hydrogen nuclear device, noting it wants to work closely with China to determine the best response.

The United States has not discussed deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system to South Korea, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

