FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea fires warning shots at suspected drone near border: media
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 6:34 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea fires warning shots at suspected drone near border: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea fired warning shots on Wednesday near an “unidentified flying object” over its border with North Korea, a military official told Reuters, while a news agency said it was a suspected North Korean drone.

The object returned to the northern side of the border following the warning shots, the official at South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff told Reuters.

The South’s Yonhap News Agency reported that South Korean forces fired about 20 machinegun rounds at the suspected North Korean drone.

The official declined to say how many shots were fired.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.