White House aware of reports of North Korea missile launch
March 18, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

White House aware of reports of North Korea missile launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was aware of reports that North Korea launched a couple of ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan and said the United States was closely monitoring the situation.

At a daily briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said launches using ballistic missile technology would be a “clear violation” of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“North Korea should refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments and obligations,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Tim Ahmann

