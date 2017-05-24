FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea military suspects object crossing border was North Korean balloon
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 2:26 AM / 3 months ago

South Korea military suspects object crossing border was North Korean balloon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - An unidentified object that flew across the border from North Korea on Tuesday was most likely to have been a balloon carrying propaganda leaflets rather than a drone, the South Korean military said on Wednesday.

South Korea fired warning shots at the object as it crossed the border, and it disappeared from radar.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported the object had been found near the border and identified as a balloon.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

