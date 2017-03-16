FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
North Korea says Malaysia 'incident' political scheme by U.S., South Korea
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 5 months ago

North Korea says Malaysia 'incident' political scheme by U.S., South Korea

North Korean diplomat Pak Myong Ho attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 16, 2017.Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The recent "incident" that occurred in Malaysia was a political scheme by the United States and South Korea that will only benefit enemy countries, a North Korean diplomat based in the Chinese capital said on Thursday.

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was murdered on Feb. 13, when Malaysian police say two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

"The recent incident that occurred in Malaysia was clearly a political scheme by the U.S. and South Korea aimed at hurting the DPRK's reputation and overthrowing the DPRK regime," diplomat Pak Myong Ho told a news conference, using the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The only parties that will benefit from this incident are the enemy countries."

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

