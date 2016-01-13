FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea president says future of joint industrial zone depends on North Korea
January 13, 2016

South Korea president says future of joint industrial zone depends on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The future of the Kaesong joint industrial zone between North and South Korea depends on the actions of North Korea, South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday.

South Korea has limited access for its workers to the zone in the past following inter-Korean tensions, citing security reasons. In 2013, North Korea shut down the zone entirely in response to sanctions for its third nuclear test.

“Whether or not we take any additional steps in the Kaesong industrial Zone is entirely up to the North,” Park said in response to a question at an annual news conference on whether the South would considering shutting down the joint project.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Michael Perry

