3 months ago
Russia condemns latest North Korea missile launches, calls for restraint
#World News
May 29, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 3 months ago

Russia condemns latest North Korea missile launches, calls for restraint

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia condemned on Monday the latest missile launches conducted by North Korea, while calling the world community for restraint, RIA news agency quoted a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying.

"We are at the same time calling on the partners with whom we are working to show restraint, including towards military activity in this region," the agency quoted Vladimir Titov as saying.

North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

