4 months ago
Kremlin: We won't discuss reports Russian troops moving toward North Korea border - RIA
April 21, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 4 months ago

Kremlin: We won't discuss reports Russian troops moving toward North Korea border - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday declined to comment on media reports that Russia was moving military hardware and troops toward the border with North Korea, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Peskov said that deployments of Russian troops inside Russia's own borders were not a public matter.

Some media in Russia's Ear East have cited local residents as saying they have seen military hardware being moved toward North Korea as tensions with the United States over its nuclear program escalate.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

