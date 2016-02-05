FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says dedicated to maintaining peace on Korean peninsula
#World News
February 5, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says dedicated to maintaining peace on Korean peninsula

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is dedicated to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korea’s president on Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

“We hope all sides can act bearing in mind the broader picture of maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and calmly deal with the present situation,” Xi said.

North Korea has notified U.N. agencies that it will launch a rocket carrying what it called an earth observation satellite some time between Feb. 8 and Feb. 25, triggering international opposition from some governments that see it as a long-range missile test.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dominic Evans

