China voices regret at North Korea rocket launch: Foreign Ministry
#World News
February 7, 2016 / 4:34 AM / 2 years ago

China voices regret at North Korea rocket launch: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed regret at a rocket launch by North Korea amid international condemnation, adding that it called on all sides to act cautiously and refrain from taking steps that might further raise tensions on the Korean peninsula.

“China expresses regret that North Korea, in spite of the pervasive opposition of the international community, insisted on using ballistic missile technology to carry out a launch,” said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

She added that dialogue is the only way to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

