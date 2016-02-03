FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

France urges North Korea to avoid tensions with ballistic test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Ministry voiced concerns on Wednesday about reports North Korea is preparing a ballistic test, urging the country to avoid moves that could fuel tensions in the region.

The ministry said that a test would be a violation of international obligations and would merit a firm response from the international community.

“We call on North Korea to abstain from any gesture that would risk further increasing regional tensions and to fully and immediately implement United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams

