February 7, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says North Korea rocket launch an 'irresponsible provocation'

North Koreans watching a huge screen broadcasting an official announcement that the country "successfully" put an Earth observation satellite into orbit, calling it an "epoch-making" achievement, applaud in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - North Korea’s launch of a long-range rocket on Sunday is an “irresponsible provocation”, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

“I strongly condemn today’s launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea. The country has once again ignored warnings by the international community,” Steinmeier said in a statement.

“The rocket launch is an irresponsible provocation, which disregards internationally-binding U.N. security council resolutions and is putting regional security on the line once again,” he added.

Steinmeier said Sunday’s emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council was an important signal and called on all partners to support firm steps.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter

