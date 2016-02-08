Japan says need for stronger North Korea sanctions has risen: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has said the need to adopt stronger sanctions against North Korea has risen after the reclusive state launched a long-range rocket at the weekend, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The U.N. Security Council condemned North Korea’s missile launch at an emergency meeting on Sunday and vowed to take “significant measures” in response to Pyongyang’s violations of U.N. resolutions, Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador said.