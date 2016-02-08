Kremlin strongly condemns North Korea's rocket launch

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin strongly condemned on Monday North Korea’s latest rocket launch, calling it a violation of the international law.

Commenting on reports that Russian components had been used in the rocket launch by North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is rather a technological question.” He did not elaborate.

“Our attitude to this launch ... was unambiguously displayed in the full unity of the (United Nations) Security Council,” Peskov told journalists in a conference call.