North Korea will continue launching satellites: Interfax cites embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - North Korea intends to continue to launch rockets carrying satellites into space, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the North Korean embassy in Moscow as saying in a statement on Sunday.
“The state agency on space exploration, following the policy of the Workers’ Party of Korea on giving priority to science and technology, will continue to launch more man-made satellites,” the embassy said in a statement, according to Interfax.
