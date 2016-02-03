Russia says deeply concerned by North Korea's planned rocket launch

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned about North Korea’s decision to go ahead with a satellite launch.

“We must state that ... the North Korean side demonstrates an outrageous disregard for the universally recognized norms of international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pyongyang notified U.N. agencies on Tuesday of its plan to launch what it called an “earth observation satellite” some time between Feb. 8 and 25.