Russia says deeply concerned by North Korea's planned rocket launch
February 3, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says deeply concerned by North Korea's planned rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned about North Korea’s decision to go ahead with a satellite launch.

“We must state that ... the North Korean side demonstrates an outrageous disregard for the universally recognized norms of international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pyongyang notified U.N. agencies on Tuesday of its plan to launch what it called an “earth observation satellite” some time between Feb. 8 and 25.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

