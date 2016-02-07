FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Lavrov discussed North Korea rocket launch with Japan's Kishida
February 7, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says Lavrov discussed North Korea rocket launch with Japan's Kishida

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) watches a long range rocket launch into the air in North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 7, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday discussed a rocket launch by North Korea in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry added in a statement on its website that the call had taken place on the initiative of the Japanese side.

Russia stressed the importance of diplomacy in defusing tension in Northeast Asia during the phone call, the statement said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter

