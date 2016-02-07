Russia says Lavrov discussed North Korea rocket launch with Japan's Kishida

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday discussed a rocket launch by North Korea in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry added in a statement on its website that the call had taken place on the initiative of the Japanese side.

Russia stressed the importance of diplomacy in defusing tension in Northeast Asia during the phone call, the statement said.