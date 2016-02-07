U.S. Strategic Command tracks North Korean missile launch into space

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Strategic Command said on Saturday its systems had detected and tracked what it believed to be a North Korean missile launch into space.

The missile was detected at 6:29 p.m. CST (8.29 p.m. ET) and was tracked on a southerly launch over the Yellow Sea, it said in a statement.

“NORAD determined that at no time was the missile a threat to North America,” the statement said, referring to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.