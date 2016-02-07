FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea says will discuss new missile defense with U.S.
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 7, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea says will discuss new missile defense with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday it and the United States would begin discussion on deploying an advanced missile-defense system to South Korea to counter the growing threat of North Korea’s weapons capabilities.

U.S. military officials have said the sophisticated system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) was needed in South Korea, which faces the threat of an increasingly advanced North Korean missile program.

“If THAAD is deployed to the Korean peninsula, it will be only operated against North Korea,” Yoo Jeh-seung, a senior official at the South Korean defense ministry said in a joint news conference with Thomas S. Vandal, commander of the Eighth U.S. Army based in South Korea.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket earlier on Sunday carrying what it has called a satellite. South Korea, other neighbors and Washington denounced the launch as a missile test.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.