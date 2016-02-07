FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea rocket launch 'deeply deplorable': U.N. chief
#World News
February 7, 2016 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea rocket launch 'deeply deplorable': U.N. chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon strongly condemned North Korea’s latest rocket launch and urged it to “halt its provocative actions,” Ban’s press office said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is deeply deplorable that (North Korea) has conducted a launch using ballistic missile technology in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on 6 February 2016 despite the united plea of the international community against such an act,” the office said.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite. The U.N. Security Council plans to hold an emergency closed-door session on the North Korean launch on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Robert Birsel

