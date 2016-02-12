Kerry meets Chinese counterpart on North Korea in Munich: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart in Munich on Friday to discuss U.N. efforts to address repeated North Korea violations of Security Council resolutions, the State Department said.

“The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. commitments to security and stability on the Korean peninsula and urged China to use their influence in Pyongyang to help the international community increase pressure on the DPRK,” spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.