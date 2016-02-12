FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry meets Chinese counterpart on North Korea in Munich: State Department
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry meets Chinese counterpart on North Korea in Munich: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart in Munich on Friday to discuss U.N. efforts to address repeated North Korea violations of Security Council resolutions, the State Department said.

“The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. commitments to security and stability on the Korean peninsula and urged China to use their influence in Pyongyang to help the international community increase pressure on the DPRK,” spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

