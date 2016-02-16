FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says expects China will support new sanctions on North Korea
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
February 15, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

White House says expects China will support new sanctions on North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a banquet for contributors of the recent rocket launch, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s top national security adviser Susan Rice said on Monday that she expects China will support new international sanctions on North Korea for its recent rocket launches.

“I think it unlikely that China wants to be seen by the international community as the protector of North Korea given its recent outrageous behavior,” Rice told reporters at a briefing.

“Given that, I expect that they will indeed come on board with significant new sanctions and we’re working toward that end,” Rice said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
