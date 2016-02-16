White House says expects China will support new sanctions on North Korea

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s top national security adviser Susan Rice said on Monday that she expects China will support new international sanctions on North Korea for its recent rocket launches.

“I think it unlikely that China wants to be seen by the international community as the protector of North Korea given its recent outrageous behavior,” Rice told reporters at a briefing.

“Given that, I expect that they will indeed come on board with significant new sanctions and we’re working toward that end,” Rice said.