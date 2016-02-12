FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, South Korea counterpart meet to discuss North Korea: State Department
February 12, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, South Korea counterpart meet to discuss North Korea: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his South Korean counterpart met in Munich on Friday to discuss North Korea’s violations of Security Council resolutions and the need to continue the two countries’ close coordination, the State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. ironclad commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan and noted the vital importance of continued communication and cooperation among the three countries,” spokesman John Kirby said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu

