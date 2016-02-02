Any North Korea satellite launch irresponsible, provocative: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday any satellite launch by North Korea would be viewed by the international community as another destabilizing provocation by that country.

“I feel confident in telling you that the international community would regard a step like that by the North Koreans as just another irresponsible provocation and a clear violation of their international obligations,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

North Korea notified United Nations agencies on Tuesday that it plans to launch a satellite this month, which could advance the isolated country’s development of long-range missile technology.