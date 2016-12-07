Pyongyang welcomes back women's soccer world champions

(Reuters) - North Korea's under-20 women's soccer team paraded through the streets of Pyongyang in a flower-covered vehicle on Tuesday, celebrating their World Cup win upon their return to the isolated nation's capital.

North Korea beat France 3-1 in the final of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Footage filmed by North Korea's state media KCNA, which could not be verified by Reuters, showed the players greeted by North Korean officials and emotional family members at Pyongyang's international airport.

Residents cheered and waved flowers as the team paraded through the streets of Pyongyang.

It was the second world title for North Korean women's soccer this year, after their national team won the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup in Jordan a little more than a month ago.